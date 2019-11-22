For the Spirit of St. Louis, the Humane Society of Missouri celebrates Meowlidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Felines have taken over a good majority of the Humane Society of Missouri and if you can make room in your home for these cats and kittens, you will be helping out a wonderful cause.

Normally, this time of year, the pet population of cats would slow down but that has not been the case.

"In fact, about two-thirds of our pet population right now are cats and kittens," said Anne Vincent, adoption manager with the Humane Society's Best Buddies program.

They currently have around 120 available cats and kittens.

Now through Sunday, they are celebrating Meowlidays. The Humane Society of Missouri will be waiving adoption fees for cats over 9 months of age. For kittens under that age, the fee is only $75 and you get a free bag of Purina cat toys.

The Humane Society is one of our Spirit of St Louis featured charities and they are thrilled to have the community giving at such a needed time.

"Any of the donations and proceeds will go to our Animal Cruelty Task Force which helps animals out there that are still in need and get them the proper care they need,” Vincent said.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to the Humane Society of Missouri. Visit http://www.fox2now.com. To learn more about the Humane Society and available animals to adopt, visit http://www.HSMO.org/adopt.