Friday mascot: Brother

Posted 12:08 pm, November 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS – Our mascot of the week is Brother! He is a black cat who would like someone to pick him up by Black Friday. To visit Brother, head to the APA of Missouri at 1705 S Hanley Rd. or call (314) 645-4610.

