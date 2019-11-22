Illinois state rep charged with not having valid gun permit

November 22, 2019

Concealed Handgun Permit Application

CHICAGO – Chicago Police have arrested Illinois State Rep. Curtis Tarver II after finding a gun in his car they say he was not licensed to carry.

Police say Tarver was driving on the city’s South Side Monday night when officers noticed that he had a broken headlight and pulled him over. When officers spotted a handgun in the vehicle, they determined that the concealed carry permit that Tarver handed them had been revoked.

The Chicago Democrat was charged with one misdemeanor count of not having a valid concealed carry permit, cited for a broken headlight, and taken into custody. He was released a short time later after posting bond.

Carver did not immediately return calls by The Associated Press to his offices in Chicago and Springfield.

