Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police officers were honored last night for their bravery and heroic acts. They were awarded medals of valor by the St. Louis Police Chiefs Association the Crusade Against Crime Of America.

The 27 honorees were commended for things like gun battles, fiery rescues, and hostage negotiations.

North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf won posthumously after being fatally shot by a man he was trying to arrest.