Make this your motto: “35 degrees and below, protect Fido”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Last week's snowfall was certainly a good indicator that winter is on its way. It's tempting to think your pet's fur will keep them warm while they're outside during these temperatures. Remember, if it`s too cold for you, it`s too cold for your pet.

The Humane Society of Missouri urges all pet owners to keep the safety of their four-legged friends top of mind this winter with our lifesaving motto, "35 degrees and below, protect Fido."

Call the Humane Society of Missouri animal cruelty hotline at (314) 647-4400. For more information on how to care for your pets during cold weather months, visit the Humane Society of Missouri's website at www.hsmo.org.