Make this your motto: “35 degrees and below, protect Fido”

Posted 12:07 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:10PM, November 22, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Last week's snowfall was certainly a good indicator that winter is on its way.  It's tempting to think your pet's fur will keep them warm while they're outside during these temperatures. Remember, if it`s too cold for you, it`s too cold for your pet.

The Humane Society of Missouri urges all pet owners to keep the safety of their four-legged friends top of mind this winter with our lifesaving motto, "35 degrees and below, protect Fido."

 

Call the Humane Society of Missouri animal cruelty hotline at (314) 647-4400. For more information on how to care for your pets during cold weather months, visit the Humane Society of Missouri's website at www.hsmo.org.

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.