More than 200,000 passengers expected at St. Louis Lambert Airport in holiday travel kickoff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The holiday travel season starts today at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. It's expected to be a record year at airports across the country.

The TSA predicts nearly 27-million travelers will go through checkpoints between today and Monday, December 2, 2019.

Lambert officials expect more than 200,000 passengers. The busiest travel days are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after.

A reminder for people getting dropped off at Lambert. The departure area now has parallel drop off lanes, doubling the amount of space for vehicles.