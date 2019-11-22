New heated igloos come with many perks at St. Louis Winterfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Winterfest ice rink opens in downtown St. Louis Saturday. You and the family can enjoy ice skating at Kiener Plaza until January 26th. Anyone who brings their own skates can skate for free.

Skate rentals cost $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 15. If you head there tomorrow during the grand opening you can get free skate rentals from noon to 8:00 pm.

New this year at Winterfest is the heated igloo village. You can rent one for two hours for $250. The igloo rental includes up to six ice skate rentals, free parking at Ballpark Village, and table service from the Sugarfire Winterfest Cafe including a $50 dollar credit for food and drink onsite.