Rams must turn over phone records in case involving departure from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Missouri Supreme Court is telling the billionaire owner of the Rams and the entire NFL to hand over phone records. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that four phone companies are now court-ordered to turn over eight years of cellphone records. This includes records from everyone from late Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt.

This is all to look into the backdoor dealing that potentially happened prior to the Rams departure from St. Louis in 2016.

The explosive decision came after NFL lawyers tried to make the case that releasing NFL owner's phone records could lead to personal information being released like doctor records.

The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled in favor of St. Louis City, County, and the Dome Authority. This potentially means millions of dollars for these organizations after the Rams ankled the Midwest for the palm trees of California.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday in Sst. Louis to discuss further evidence in the case.