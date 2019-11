Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A solemn anniversary today. President John F. Kennedy was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas.

The president of the united states was assassinated 56-years-ago. He was shot in the head by Lee Harvey Oswald while visiting Dallas. 30 minutes later President Kennedy was pronounced dead.

Conspiracy theories about Kennedy's death and the nature of Oswald's involvement are still circulated to this day.