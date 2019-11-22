Song of the Day – Harry Stiles

Harry Styles has announced a 2020 world tour, ‘Love On Tour,’ in support of his upcoming album Fine Line. Coming to The Enterprise Center on July 21st, 2020 Styles will be touring with singer/songwriter Jenny Lewis. Enter the Song of the Day contest for your chance to win two tickets to the show!

Hurry! All entries are due from 7am – 9am on Friday, November 22nd. Winners will be randomly drawn from all entries received and notified by phone or email. No purchase necessary. Must be 18 years or older.

