ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Some 70 area executives slept outside last night to raise awareness about youth homelessness. The annual event also raises money for Covenant House. The agency provides beds and support services for homeless youth.

Covenant House's CEO estimates 600 to 1,000 youth are without a home in the St. Louis area each night. Causes include kids aging out of foster care, family trauma and parents who are incarcerated.

