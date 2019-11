Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — County Executive Sam Page officially kicked off his campaign to keep his seat. Supporters gathered at the Machinist Hall In Bridgeton including former County Executive Charlie Dooley.

The county council selected page to succeed Steve Stenger earlier this year. It comes after Stenger resigned following the pay-to-play scandal.

Democratic County Assessor Jake Zimmerman announced last month that he's also running.