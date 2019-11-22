× St. Louis police hold ‘Blue Bags with Swag’ to help those in need

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is holding its 4th annual Blue Bags with Swag, Cosy Coats with Cops donation drive. Their mission is to visit shelters that house women, children, and men in the area and give back to those in need.

If you would like to donate officers are collecting gently used or new purses, coats, and personal items such as: toothbrushes, deodorant, sanitary napkins, chapstick, and lotion.

There are four drop off locations for the public:

Metro Police Headquarters at 1915 Olive Street

South Patrol Station at 3157 Sublette Avenue

Central Patrol Station at 919 North Jefferson Avenue

North Patrol Station at 4014 Union Boulevard

The deadline for collecting the items will be December 31st.