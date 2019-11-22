Sugarfire Smoke House and Hi-Pointe Drive-In team up for ‘SugarHi’ food truck

Posted 12:58 pm, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 12:59PM, November 22, 2019

Image courtesy of Green Olive Media

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new food truck that local foodies will love. Sugarfire Smoke House and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In are joining forces to drive a 20-foot trailer called ‘SugarHi’ recently purchased from the St. Louis Blues around town. They will be serving a combination of both Sugarfire and Hi-Pointe’s selection of award-winning smoked meats, smashed patty burgers, daily specials.

The food truck is also available for catering during corporate parties, private events, and local happenings. SugarHi also allows clients to create a customized for items beyond burgers and barbecue.

They begin operations starting Thanksgiving Day. Expect to see this truck at 9 Mile Garden twice a week. You can also follow this truck’s location on social media.

Call (314) 319-7324 or email Heather at sugarfirelass@gmail.com to book this truck.

