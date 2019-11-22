TKO: Rams, LA, NFL Equals Disharmony

Posted 12:22 am, November 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

The Saint Louis lawsuit against the Rams and NFL continues to drag on.   In a recent in-depth report from ESPN that outlines the continuing disharmony between Stan Kroenke and some NFL owners, the big concern moving forward is money.  Specifically, how much money this lawsuit could potential cost each team.  It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.