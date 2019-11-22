Turkeys stored in ‘we recycle’ bins causing concerns at Collinsville Walmart

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – A week before Thanksgiving and there are questions tonight about how some turkeys are being stored at a Collinsville Walmart Supercenter.

Pictures obtained by Fox 2 News have some concerned about health safety. As a result, Walmart is taking action.

“I don’t think it’s healthy or safe,” said shopper Blake Conatser.

Pictures show turkeys being stored in large blue bins in a freezer at the Collinsville Walmart Supercenter on Collinsville Crossing Boulevard. One of the bins is marked “we recycle.”

“It is gross. I wouldn’t buy it,” said shopper Pam Hammond.

Fox 2 received the pictures on our Facebook page. It’s unclear when they were taken. A Walmart spokesperson confirms the pictures are from the back freezers at the Collinsville Walmart Supercenter.

We showed the pictures to Walmart customers.

“After seeing your pictures, I definitely would not buy a turkey here at all because I don’t know if the turkey that I got had been in a bin or not of where it came from,” said Paulette Deconcini.

Matt Robb added: “The first thing is what were they used to recycle before that and how good they’d clean them out. It’s not something I want to see, I guess, when the Thanksgiving dinner is presented to me. I’d hate to see that that’s where it came from.”

“It does concern me because we don’t know how they’ve gotten to that storage bin in the first place,” said Christi Powell. “There has to be a better way to store them other than a recycle bin that’s probably already been used for trash and recycling.”

Fox 2 sent the pictures to the Madison County Health Department.

Health department director Toni Corona says the pictures concern her and represent 'improper storage containers' for the turkeys.

The health department sent workers to check the Collinsville location after seeing the pictures. Corona says the health department officials did not find turkeys stored in the conditions seen in the pictures.

Corona tells Fox 2 Walmart was not cited but health department workers did speak with them about proper food storage.

We also reached out to Walmart for comment.

Tara Aston, a senior manager in Walmart’s corporate communications, sent a statement reading: “We are committed to providing our customers the quality products they expect, and we take this seriously. We’ve worked with the health department to ensure the proper handling of frozen turkeys and as a precaution, we removed the product.”