Two men shot in north St. Louis; Woman in police custody

T. LOUIS, Mo. — Two men have been found shot in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.  The shooting happened at around 10:30am this morning.

One shooting victim was found "unresponsive."  The other victim has been taken to a hospital.

A woman has been taken into police custody at the scene.  She may be connected to this crime.

There is a large police presence in the area.  Homicide investigators have been called in for the investigation into the shooting.

More information about this shooting is expected later today.  Police tell FOX 2 that there should be an afternoon update.

 

