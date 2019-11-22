Two men shot in north St. Louis; Woman in police custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

T. LOUIS, Mo. — Two men have been found shot in the 4500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The shooting happened at around 10:30am this morning.

One shooting victim was found "unresponsive." The other victim has been taken to a hospital.

A woman has been taken into police custody at the scene. She may be connected to this crime.

There is a large police presence in the area. Homicide investigators have been called in for the investigation into the shooting.

More information about this shooting is expected later today. Police tell FOX 2 that there should be an afternoon update.