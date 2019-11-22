US Senator calls for investigation into realty company with St. Louis problem properties

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal investigation into a realty company with problem properties in St. Louis. Hawley asked Housing Secretary Ben Carson and the US Attorney in St. Louis to look into public housing in our area, which includes TEH Realty.

The Kansas City-based company manages the Southwest Crossing apartments in south St. Louis. City officials condemned some of the units. The property owner was several thousand dollars behind on the water bill.

Residents say the apartments have mold, holes in the ceiling, and garbage piling up.

.@SenatorNasheed you’re right. This is outrageous. Home = life = dignity. No resident should be denied her or his home like this. I’m writing today to the US Attorney to ask the Office to open an investigation & I’m asking the Dept of Housing and Urban Development to do the same https://t.co/9obdRAqylu — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 21, 2019