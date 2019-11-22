US Senator calls for investigation into realty company with St. Louis problem properties

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Over St. Louis
Posted 6:01 am, November 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, November 22, 2019
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri US Senator Josh Hawley is calling for a federal investigation into a realty company with problem properties in St. Louis.  Hawley asked Housing Secretary Ben Carson and the US Attorney in St. Louis to look into public housing in our area, which includes TEH Realty.

The Kansas City-based company manages the Southwest Crossing apartments in south St. Louis.  City officials condemned some of the units.  The property owner was several thousand dollars behind on the water bill.

Residents say the apartments have mold, holes in the ceiling, and garbage piling up.

 

