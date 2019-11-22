Weak weather system could bring light snow by Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Today's gloom brings cooler temperatures this afternoon. Clouds will begin to break through the day, but temperatures only in the 40s at the warmest part of the day. A few light sprinkles may be ongoing to the southwest this afternoon which will continue to spread over the viewing around most likely later this evening.

As temperatures drop to the north the changeover to snow is possible through Saturday morning. Lows in the low to mid-30s. If we see any accumulation it will be limited to grassy surfaces.

Temperatures tomorrow will be nearly the same as we see today. Any snow early will end through the morning. Luckily we are on a rebound into the end of the weekend.

See the current weather radar here.