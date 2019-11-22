Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, November 23-24, 2019

Festival of Lights

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 4:00 – 8:30 pm Admission: Free

The Ameren Missouri Festival of Lights officially ushers in the Holiday Season with a host of entertainment, lighting of the Salvation Army Tree of Lights, a festive fireworks finale and the Winterfest skating rink in partnership with the Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

http://christmasinstlouis.com/festival-of-lights/

Winterfest Ice Rink – Now Open

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 23-24 Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday and Sunday: Noon – 8:00pm

Admission: FREE - Skate rentals are available: $12 Adults, $7 Children ages 3-15

Grab your ice skates and enjoy this outdoor rink in the heart of Kiener Plaza. Skate, sip hot chocolate, or explore the playground. Open through New Year’s Day.

https://www.archpark.org/events/Winterfest

The Loading Dock Ice Rink Opens

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: The Loading Dock, Grafton, IL

Saturday: Noon – 10pm, Sunday: Noon – 8pm

All Day Skate Pass: $10.50, Skate Rental: $5.00

This is inside where they usually have the flea market set up.

https://www.graftonloadingdock.com/ice-rink

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets often start around $40.00

Vs. Nashville Predators

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2019-11-01/CT

SLU Billikens Men’s Basketball

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 4:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Belmont Bruins

https://slubillikens.com/sports/mens-basketball

SLU Billikens Women’s Basketball

Date: Sunday, November 24 Venue: Chaifetz Arena, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 2:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. Colgate Raiders

https://slubillikens.com/sports/womens-basketball/schedule

USA Hockey Sled Classic

Saturday & Sunday, November 23-24 Venue: Centene Community Ice Center, Maryland Heights, MO

Multiple games both Saturday and Sunday

First staged in 2010, the USA Hockey Sled Classic is an annual round-robin format tournament between NHL-affiliated sled hockey teams. Sled hockey players use double-blade sledges that allow the puck to pass beneath. Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting.

https://www.usahockey.com/sledclassic

Holiday in the Park

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 23-24 Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Saturday: 2:00pm-9:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm-8:00pm

Tickets: $70.99 adults, $54.99 Children 48” or under, Children under 2 Free (Online discounts)

It's the most magical time of the year. Ring in Holiday Cheer with sing-a-longs and spirited Holiday shows, get your picture with the Looney Tunes crew in their festive attire, and take a spin on thrill rides and top-of-the-line coasters. The fun continues on select nights through January 1, 2020.

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/holiday-in-the-park#ref45112

Kirkwood Holiday Walk

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Downtown Kirkwood, MO

Time: 9:30am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Beginning at 9:30 a.m., there will be activities for children, holiday shopping, free entertainment, and refreshments. That’s also when Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus will arrive by Amtrak train! After his grand entrance, Santa will pose for photos at the train station. Adults will enjoy shopping for holiday gifts at great local stores.

http://www.downtownkirkwood.com/events/holiday-walk/

Fair Trade Market

Date: Saturday & Sunday, November 23-24 Venue: Manchester United Methodist Church, Woods Mill Road, Manchester, MO

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm both days Admission: Free

With 3,000 sq. feet to explore, you’ll be sure to find those unique holiday gifts. Every fair trade purchase helps someone earn a living wage and they pass it on by helping others.

https://manchesterumc.org/fair-trade-market/

PJs and Pancakes Cruise with Santa

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Downtown St. Louis Riverfront

Time: 9:30am Tickets: $38.00 ages 3 and up

Cruise the Mighty Mississippi on a replica paddlewheel riverboat with the big man himself—Santa Claus! Leave on your PJs and leave the cooking to us. Note: May be sold out, but additional cruises are scheduled for November 30, December 7, & December 14. Register early.

https://www.gatewayarch.com/experience/riverboat-cruises/specialty-cruises/

Shakespeare Festival: Confluence New Play Festival

Date: Saturday, November 23 (Also Friday) Venue: Kranzberg Arts Cente, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $10, $5 Students

Staged readings of four new Festival commissioned plays. Saturday features Tidy: A Play About Mass Extinction, written by Kristin Idaszak and directed by Lucy Cashion.

https://www.sfstl.com/confluence-regional-writers-project-2-2/

Tickets: https://bit.ly/2nZzQDK

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas

Date: Saturday, November 23 Venue: Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Two shows: 2:00pm & 7:00pm Tickets: $35.00-$102.00

Join the celebration as Mannheim Steamroller makes history again - Celebrating 35 years of holiday magic as they bring their annual holiday tour to fans throughout the country. For the first time ever, hear the entire album that started it all, LIVE - "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas!"

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/mannheim-steamroller

SLSO: Ravel’s Pictures at an Exhibition & More

Date :Saturday, November 23 (Also Friday) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$88.00

The SLSO is a chameleon. In Ravel’s hands, the orchestra becomes a gnome on crooked legs, a clutch of chicks, a group of quarreling children. Prokofiev makes the SLSO sigh and emote, and in Hindemith’s Concert Music, the brass and strings paint with rich, dark colors. Pianist Simon Trpčeski returns to play Prokofiev’s concerto, music that runs through his veins.

https://shop.slso.org/events?view=list

Imaginary Theatre Company: The Ant and the Grasshopper

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: The Rep, Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Shows: 10:30am, 12:20pm, 3pm Tickets: $10.00

Preparations for winter are underway, and no one is working harder than the ant family. When a zany, unproductive grasshopper arrives, he provides a welcome distraction for Little Ant, who finds work dull and repetitive. However, when the difficult winter season arrives, the grasshopper finds himself begging for help from the prepared ant family. Will they lend a hand to their lazy friend, or will the grasshopper be left out in the cold? Two performances will be tailored for young people with sensory sensitivity and their families (10:30 am and 12:30 pm) followed by a conventional performance (3 pm).

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-ant-and-the-grasshopper