Airports in Nebraska, Iowa to receive federal grants

Posted 9:46 am, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, November 23, 2019

OMAHA, Neb. – The U.S. Department of Transportation has announced it will award $6.6 million in airport infrastructure grants to the Ainsworth Regional Airport in western Nebraska and another $5.5 million to two airports in Iowa.
The grants are part of a $485 million federal grant program for airports across the country.
The Ainsworth grant will go to rehabilitate an apron, a runway and a taxiway at the airport.
In Iowa, the Mason City Municipal Airport will receive $3 million to reconstruct a taxiway, and Newton Municipal-Earl Johnson Field will receive $2.5 million to reconstruct a taxiway.

