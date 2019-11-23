× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, November 22, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, November 22, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school football playoff games:

Zumwalt North at Chaminade

Farmington at St. Mary's

Eureka at Jackson

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne covered the Zumwalt North at Chaminade game and had post game sound from Zumwalt North head coach Joe Bacon. Martin also talked it over with local prep football analyst Earl Austin, Jr. on the Zumwalt North win over Chaminade.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone featured highlights of the state semi-final soccer games.

DeSmet vs Lindbergh

Priory vs John Burroughs

Fox 2 Sports anchor Charlie Marlow and Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan previewed tomorrow's local high school football playoff games.