Fatal car crash kills pedestrian

Sawyerville, Il. – Illinois State Police Troopers responded to a fatal crash on Illinois Route 4, just north of Mine Road in Sawyerville on Friday, November 22 at 4:55 PM. A Ford pickup was traveling northbound and struck a pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian, Brian Cox, 44 years old, was pronounced dead on scene by the Macoupin County Coroner. The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation. No further information is available at this time.