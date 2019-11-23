× Fatal train accident kills 61-year-old man

BELLEVILLE, Il. – Saturday, November 23 at 7:19 AM, the Belleville Police responded to West Main and South 27th Street for a fatality accident involving a train striking a pedestrian.

Officers responded and spoke with the train’s conductor. The pedestrian involved was a 61-year-old male. Belleville Crime Scene Investigators and the Norfolk Southern Railway’s Investigators responded to the scene, no foul play is suspected.

The Belleville Police and Norfolk Southern Railway are continuing the investigation.