Fight at Dave & Buster’s forces evacuation and large police presence

Posted 10:32 pm, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:31PM, November 23, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO – Just before 9 p.m. Saturday night, a large fight broke out inside and on the parking lot Dave & Buster’s in Maryland Heights.

The Maryland Height Police Department responded to the scene for a call of a disturbance on the parking lot.  Upon arrival, officers requested aid from surrounding police agencies to help disperse a large crowd of young people.

Patrons leaving the business told Fox 2/News 11 that some sort of rivalry was going on inside the building and spilled outside onto the parking lot.

Police say no one was injured.

As a result of the disturbance, Dave & Buster’s was evacuated and closed for the evening.

Dave & Buster’s declined to comment.

