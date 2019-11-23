Thanksgiving travel brings potential for airport delays

Posted 9:41 am, November 23, 2019, by , Updated at 10:12AM, November 23, 2019
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you’re planning on traveling this Thanksgiving airport officials want you to be prepared. St. Louis Lambert International Airport says while they have extra staff on hand, with the influx of passengers, you’ll want to be prepared to wait in longer lines.

Airport officials suggest arriving two hours early and for international flights you may want to be even earlier than that. While there may be some hiccups along the journey, staff asks for patience and parents with young ones are hoping for the same thing from fellow travelers.

