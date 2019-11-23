The Thread: Calling All Men

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This week on The Thread, we're asking the fellas: Men, are we walking in the way God has called us to? Are we the men, husbands, and fathers we are created to be? Pastor Ron Young joins Tim as they discuss the dilemma of lost men and introduce you to some ministries and organizations that are working to help men find their way. See how the fellowship and mentorship of Man Up STL is equipping men and boys for their walk. Learn how the Fathers' Support Center is reconnecting men with their children and instructing them how to step into their role as fathers. Meet Righteous Rides, an example of what is possible when men are submitted to God and allow Him to direct their steps. Through the ministry of Criminal Justice Ministries, learn how it is never too late, no matter how far we have fallen, to return to the Father and let God lead. Join us for this powerful show, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.