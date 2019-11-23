The Thread: Calling All Men

Posted 9:00 am, November 23, 2019, by
Data pix.

This week on The Thread, we're asking the fellas: Men, are we walking in the way God has called us to? Are we the men, husbands, and fathers we are created to be? Pastor Ron Young joins Tim as they discuss the dilemma of lost men and introduce you to some ministries and organizations that are working to help men find their way. See how the fellowship and mentorship of Man Up STL is equipping men and boys for their walk. Learn how the Fathers' Support Center is reconnecting men with their children and instructing them how to step into their role as fathers. Meet Righteous Rides, an example of what is possible when men are submitted to God and allow Him to direct their steps. Through the ministry of Criminal Justice Ministries, learn how it is never too late, no matter how far we have fallen, to return to the Father and let God lead. Join us for this powerful show, Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.