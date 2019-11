Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Holidays are upon us and hundreds of people are trusting Sugarfire to make their Thanksgiving Day Feast. Sugarfire's Chef Mike Johnson displays the many options offered this Holiday season. Johnson took home first place in the Baked Beans category and placed third in Side Dish Overall at the 2019 American Royal World Series of Barbecue.

For more information, Visit https://sugarfiresmokehouse.com