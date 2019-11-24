× Fatal crash kills 19-year-old woman

Humansville, Mo. – Raina Knight-Denton, 19, was pronounced dead at Cox South Hospital after a fatal car accident Saturday, November 23 at 9:34 PM. Knight-Denton was driving on Route N when she traveled off the north side of the roadway. After over correcting, the vehicle skid back onto the roadway and entered the east bound lane where it hit another vehicle.

Three passengers were in the second vehicle, all suffering serious injuries. Emma Bollinger (19), Sebastian Dejeu (21), and Clarissa Jarman (19) were all transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

This is the 9th fatal crash for Troop D in November and 103rd for Troop D in 2019.