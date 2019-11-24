Missouri man charged with shooting his child’s grandfather

Posted 5:12 pm, November 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:11PM, November 24, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man has been charged with fatally shooting his child’s grandfather during a weekend custody dispute.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County prosecutors say the shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Saturday in south Kansas City, Missouri, during a confrontation between the man and his child’s grandfather.

Prosecutors say the man went to his child’s grandparents’ house because of the custody dispute. The grandfather, 49-year-old Benson Lewis of Kansas City, went outside to talk to the man.

Prosecutors say family members looked outside a short time later and saw Lewis on the ground and the man back in his car.
Lewis was driven to a hospital where died.

The man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder. He told police he shot Lewis in self-defense.
