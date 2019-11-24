St. Louis native completes 300-mile run to raise awareness of childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALASKA - A St. Louis native has raised more than $200,000 to raise awareness and money for childhood cancer research.

Kevin Kline just finished a 300-mile run, and it was all symbolic.

The radio DJ did this run on one of the most dangerous highways in the country, the Alaska Dalton Highway.

For nine days, Kline endured 24 hours of darkness all the way to the edge of the Arctic Ocean.

He set out with his Delivering Hope crew and encountered sub-zero temperatures, risks of avalanches, frostbite, Musk Oxen, and isolation.

His choice to take the dangerous and dark route was symbolic of what pediatric cancer patients endure throughout their battle.

Kline described the loneliness and the hostility of the chemotherapy.

He grew up in Oakville and Fox 2 talked to his sister, Robyn Walter, who was in St. Louis rooting him on.

She said he has always been a daredevil, but this challenge was at the tip of the iceberg.

“It`s been crazy lots of friends that I haven`t talked to in years are in awe of what he`s doing,” said Walter.

Walter also said this type of symbolism has always been a part of him.

“Not that they face and ice storm or colder temperatures, but they face other challenges during their treatment in their journey to beat their cancer.”

“I think he just wanted to simulate some of the challenges they go through and that you don’t give up.”

Fox 2 talked to Kline on his last day before returning to his now Houston, Texas home. He said he faced challenges on the journey but kept it pushing.

“On the sixth day when I just couldn`t go anymore my mind and my body just started giving out after 185 miles, it was a difficult decision to make," said Kline.

With all the money raised, Kline said the completion of the run is surreal. He completed the run on his 50th birthday.

“I don`t really believe our team finished 302 miles of the Dalton Highway at the top of the world to bring 1,856 pediatric cancer warrior names to the place where they feel when they ring the bell at the end of the treatment."

There is a full documentary of the trek coming out in 2020.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.