The St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for November 23, 2019 is East St. Louis football player Tyler Macon.

The junior quarterback has led his Flyers football team to the Class 6 championship game, coming up next weekend. The undefeated East St. Louis team won their semi-final playoff game 50-28 over Chatham-Glenwood. Macon ran for two touchdowns in the game. For the season, Macon has thrown 36 touchdown passes and ran for 18 more scores!