× Two wounded in separate shooting Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after two people are injured in separate shootings Saturday evening. A 41 year old black male victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and a graze wound to the head, Saturday, November 23rd at 4:46 pm at Mimika and Laliteat. The victim has been reported conscious and breathing.

Saturday evening around 10:07pm police responded to 4200 block of North 21st where a 54 year old victim was shot once in the thigh, the victim has been reported conscious and breathing.