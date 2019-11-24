You Paid For It: What’s next for the Clinton-Peabody housing complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Housing Authority is looking at its next move at Clinton Peabody Housing complex in south St. Louis.

The Housing Authority had a needs assessment done to determine what's needed at the southside complex of 31 buildings and 950 tenants.

Renovating the complex built in the 1940s is one solution. That would cost about $100 million dollars.

Tearing it down and rebuilding it is another option that would cost about the same amount.

Both are long term ideas that won't be done for some time.

In the meantime, they're looking at fixing existing problems.

The You Paid For It Team started investigating the troubles at Clinton Peabody back in 2017 when the problem was a mice infestation.

The St. Louis Health Department later determined that most of the apartments were infested with mice and ordered the Housing Authority to take dramatic measures to combat the trouble.

At one point the Missouri Attorney General at the time sued the Housing Authority over the living conditions. That suit has since been settled.