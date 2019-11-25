× 30-year-old man gunned down in Carondelet neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the Carondelet neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to a police spokesperson, the shooting took place just before 11:25 p.m. in the 5200 block of Louisiana Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene they found the victim, 30-year-old Victor Gonzalez-Romero, on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded and pronounced Gonzalez-Romero dead at the scene.

This is the 177th reported homicide in the city of St. Louis in 2019. At this same time last year, the city recorded 164 homicides.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.