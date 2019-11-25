American Music Awards had a lot going on

Where to even begin? Sunday night was the American Music Awards and there was a lot going on.

Here’s some of what you may have missed (and the full winners list, if you’re interested):

Selena Gomez kicked off the show

Maybe she was a little nervous?

The singer/actress opened the American Music Awards Sunday night, and she wasn’t in the strongest of voices.

Gomez performed “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now.”

There was plenty of discussion on social media about her vocals.

Regardless, if you loved Gomez before, you didn’t come away loving her any less.

We almost forgot Ciara was hosting

Ciara hosted in such a way that we kind of wish other event hosts would take note.

Early on, she reminded us that she is also an artist when she was joined by “Power” star La La for the single, “Melanin.”

But otherwise she just popped in here and there, making some intros and sometimes taking us to commercial.

It was subtle and helped the night feel like it was going by pretty quickly.

Billie EIlish is the present and future of music

The 17-year-old won multiple awards, including new artist of the year and performed “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” — surrounded by fire.

She’s literally one of the hottest artists around at the moment.

She also adorably geeked out after introducing a performance by Green Day and what’s not to love about that?

The first award of the night went to Eilish for favorite artist, alternative rock.

Toni Braxton sang ‘Unbreak My Heart’

Because why not? For no other reason, it reminded us that she has barely aged since that song was a hit in 1996.

There were performances for just about everyone — from Dua Lipa to The Jonas Brothers — and Shania Twain, who did acoustic versions of Swift’s “Shake It Off” and Drake’s “God’s Plan,” before launching into her hit, “Still The One.”

Camila Cabello pulled double duty

Not only did she heat up the stage with reported boyfriend Shawn Mendes for a steamy performance of “Señorita” that had Taylor Swift gaping from the audience, but Cabello later returned to slink through her single “Living Proof.”

Is he or isn’t he?

There has been lost of debate about whether Post Malone is a rapper or not.

Some say he’s more a pop singer. Malone said during an interview a few years ago that while he raps, he doesn’t make rap music.

Well, someone didn’t tell the AMA voters that as Malone took home the favorite album — Rap/Hip-Hop for “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Speaking of defying genres, Malone also performed with rapper Travis Scott and “The Prince of Darkness” himself, Ozzy Osbourne

Taylor Swift is everything

You know you are a big deal when the legendary Carole King introduces you.

Taylor Swift was honored as artist of the decade and her intro was a reminder of all she’s recorded accomplished over the years.

From battling for a fair cut of streaming royalties to how she writes her own hits, Swift was hailed for her influence in the industry.

Her fight to sing her past hits during the show got a nod as she sang, “If I was a man I’d be THE man.”

Swift’s performance felt triumphant, especially when fellow artists Halsey and Cabello joined her on stage for a rousing rendition of “Shake It Off.”

She was also joined during her performance by the famed ballerina Misty Copeland.

There was an extra heart tug when the camera cut to a shot of Swift’s mother, crying with pride in the audience.

It felt right that Swift also took home the biggest trophy of the night, artist of the year. She also made history as the artist with most AMA wins with 26.

Those balloons

The audience started batting balloons around toward the end of the show. It was so distracting that Ciara asked folks to cut it out for a bit.

Dan + Shay looked like they had to battle through them to collect the favorite song – country award for their hit, “Speechless.”