Blues Lose 3-2 in Shootout to Predators

After overcoming a 2-0 defiicit, the Blues fell to the Predators 3-2 in a shootout on Monday night in Nashville.

The Preds got first period goals from Nick Bonino and Ryan Johansen to build that 2-0 lead.

In the second period, David Perron scored off his own rebound to cut the lead to 2-1. Brayden Schenn then tied the game in the third period with his 12th goal of the season.

After a scoreless five minute overtime, the contest went to a shootout. David Perron scored in the shootout, but the Predators got goals from Filip Forsberg and Daniel Carr to win the shootout. Carr had just been called up from the minor leagues earlier in the day and ends up with the game winning goal.

Jake Allen got the start in goal and stopped 37 of 39 Nashville shots.

The Blues road trip conrinues Wednesday in Tampa against the Lightning.