City official hopes developers will take a look at the St. Louis Millennium Hotel

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It team is taking a look at the vacant downtown St. Louis Millennium Hotel.

The hotel featured a revolving restaurant at the top that gave you a 360-degree look at the city.

Built-in 1968, it shut down in 2014.

City Development officials say they’re still hoping a developer will come in and do something with the site. Right now, they're not sure how quickly that could happen.

The Millennium Hotel has produced a lot of memories for St. Louisians over the time it operated.

A lot of residents told Investigator Elliott Davis they're surprised nothing has been done with the property it in all this time.

The St. Louis Development Director Otis Williams says one good thing is that the new owners have kept up the property which will make it less costly for someone wanting to do something with the old hotel.

We contacted the representative for the owners. They didn't want to be a part of the story.