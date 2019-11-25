Earl Cox charged with killing Angie Housman pleads not guilty at arraignment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The man charged with murdering Angie Housman pled not guilty Monday morning during an arraignment hearing.

The trial date could be set during a case management hearing set for Feb 24.

Last month, a grand jury in St. Charles County indicted Earl Cox on one count of first-degree murder and one count of sex abuse. The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office had already charged Cox with the crime. The independent grand jury also examined the evidence and issued its own indictment.

New DNA testing cracked the case, linking Cox to a murder case that was cold for decades.

In 1993, 9-year-old Angie Housman was kidnapped from her school bus stop in St. Ann. Her body was found nine days later in the Busch Wildlife Area in St. Charles County.

Cox is also facing four counts of sodomy in St. Louis County for a case involving a second girl.