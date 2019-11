Gateway Blue Star Mothers seek participants for Wreaths Across America at Jefferson Barrack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Each December, Gateway Blue Star Mothers dedicates their time for Wreaths Across America Day.

On December 14 volunteers will place a holiday wreath on every grave of a veteran at Jefferson Barrack Cemetery. Over 11,000 Wreaths Sponsored and nearly 30,000 placed on December 15, 2018.

Gateway Blue Star Mothers are looking forward to doubling that number in 2019 and reaching Full coverage of the 188,000 gravesites at Jefferson Barracks.

For more information visit: GatewayBSM.org