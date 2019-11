Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Using more than 1,500 eggs this year`s Gingerbread Village features 19 buildings including Central West End landmarks, Forest Park, and a 6-foot-tall gingerbread Gateway Arch.

Josh House, Executive Pastry Chef at The Chase Park Plaza talks about ingredients used to create the Gingerbread Village and more. The Gingerbread Village will be up all day every day in The Chase`s lobby until January 1.