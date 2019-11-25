Helping loved ones with dementia enjoy the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - When a loved one has dementia, the holidays can be a difficult time; not only for the person who has dementia but also for other family members.

Nurse Grace Leroux is with Bethesda Health Group's Senior Care and Services shared advice to make the holidays a little easier as everyone prepares for Thanksgiving.

For more information visit: www.bethesdahealth.org

Tips: