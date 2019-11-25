“History Made” , the ultimate look back and must have for every Blues fan this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - From worst to first in a matter of months and of course, the ultimate accomplishment, winning the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

The St. Louis Blues announced today that "History Made," an exclusive, commemorative book chronicling the 2019 Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues, is coming in time for the holidays and is available now for presale.

Jim Woodcock, Senior Vice President and founder of Global Sports and Fleishman Hillard discussed the 208 pages of rare photos, stories, and memories that will live forever.

History Made is available for in-store purchase at the STL Authentics Team Store at Enterprise Center beginning on Black Friday.