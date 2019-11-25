Judge rules NFL and Rams must start turning over documents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Frustrations mounted in a St. Louis courtroom, Monday, as St. Louis and the NFL squared off again.

The St. Louis side emerged with another victory.

At issue was how much information and how quickly did the NFL have to share with people from St. Louis who are suing the league and its teams.

After 2 and ½ years of the case, the parties involved seem to be reaching their limits.

Bob Blitz, lead attorney for the St. Louis group, left the courthouse saying little.

In the courtroom, he complained of more delays from the NFL.

“There’s nothing new, they don’t want to answer the interrogatories,” he told Fox 2/News 11, referring to the St. Louis group’s requests for information. “You heard what I said (in court). I’ll stand by that.”

Blitz and a team of attorneys for St. Louis City, County, and the Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, which owns the dome where the St. Louis Rams played for 21 seasons, are seeking millions of dollars in damages. That includes close to $17-million spent on planning a new stadium to keep the Rams here. The suit claims Rams owner, Stan Kroenke, and the league encouraged the effort, even though they were already working to move the Rams back to Los Angeles.

The St. Louis group is seeking documents from all teams and league officials relating to the move going back 10 years. Judge, Christopher McGraugh, conceded the request was overbroad. He got the two sides to agree to narrow the scope.

In another matter, the name of former St. Louis Rams and Los Angeles Rams coach, Jeff Fisher, surfaced. An attorney for the St. Louis group said the Rams had supplied “zero” communication records related to the LA move and said the Rams agreed to provide materials from only 6 members of the Rams staff. Fisher, a critical figure in the relocation, was not among those six. St. Louis group sought communications from dozens of Rams staff. The judge gave the Rams until December 16th to start turning over the materials.

That decision joins the list of those going against Kroenke and the NFL.

When asked if the league, Kroenke, and the Rams were getting a fair shake in St. Louis, Benjamin Razi, an attorney for the NFL told Fox2/News11, “I don’t think we have any comment.”

The judge set another hearing for December 19th at which he hopes to start finally narrowing in on a trial date.