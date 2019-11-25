× Money Saver: Enjoy wireless freedom with this exclusive deal

ST. LOUIS- An exclusive deal for FOX 2 viewers on wireless sports headphones with a charging case.

For a limited time, head to Tanga online to get a pair down from $60 dollars to $19.99 when you enter our special coupon code.

The Vivitar wireless headphones come in rose or white color and are a final sale item with no returns.

These same headphones are selling on Amazon for $35.99

Plus it comes with free shipping.

Coupon Code: moneysaver