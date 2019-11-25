Motions hearing today for St.Louis lawsuit over Rams relocation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis lawsuit against Stan Kroenke, the National Football League, and the Los Angeles Rams will continue in court Monday in downtown St. Louis.

Rams lawyers want to compel the former Mayor Francis Slay chief of staff, Jeff Rainford, to turn over some unknown documents. Meanwhile, the lawyers representing St. Louis city, county, and the dome authority would like to compel Kroenke, Rams and NFL to answer for discovery or in other words making both parties aware of the evidence that will be presented during the trial.

There have been reports that NFL owners are frustrated the case is dragging out into a process that is normally unheard-of when a team relocates.

Just last week, Missouri Supreme court ruled in favor of St. Louis forcing the Rams and the NFL to turn over cellphone records on the backdoor dealings and discussions about the Rams move in 2016.

Both parties are due in court at 1:00 p.m.