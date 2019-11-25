Pets of the Week: Weber and Twombly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Your pets of the week are a couple of adorable border collie puppies! Weber and Twombly are part of a litter of six puppies at the Metro East Humane Society. They've been sponsored by Craney Law Group.

Layla, the puppies' mom, came to MEHS when she was pregnant. She was in a foster home when she gave birth to four boys and two girls.

All six puppies will be available for adoption later this week.

You can visit Weber, Twombly, and their siblings at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MEHS is celebrating Black Friday by waiving adoption fees on all animals on Friday, November 26.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.