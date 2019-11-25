Soldier passing through St. Louis has pet bird stolen from vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - A soldier passing through downtown St. Louis found herself the victim of a crime. Now, she is trying to track down her stolen pet.

Caitlyn Byrne said she parked her rental car near 16th and Delmar for a little more than an hour so she and her wife could check out City Museum. She said before going in she covered up her pet bird's cage with a blanket and her coat. When the two returned back to their rental car they told Fox 2/News 11 Finn was ripped from his cage and taken.

Byrne said the thief also took her laptop and camera that she uses as a photographer for the Army. She said her passport was also stolen, some cash and her late grandfather's watch she has been keeping with her.

She said Finn will respond to the words "bad baby" and can speak those words too. She said he has a tiny yellow feather on his upper left wing. She told Fox 2/News 11 his beak is not completely smooth and he was not wearing a leg band when he was stolen.

Byrne is offering a $500 reward in the safe return of Finn. She said she can be contacted at cbyrne6@elon.edu or by phone at 805-551-3582.