Source: Jennifer Rothwell was pregnant at the time of her murder

CLAYTON, MO - The St. Louis County woman found dead in Lincoln County one week ago was pregnant when she died, according to a source close to the investigation. The source adds, the woman's husband, who is charged with her murder, was having an affair.

Beau Rothwell, 28, is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of his wife, Jennifer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported a source close to the investigation said Jennifer, 28, was pregnant when she died, and Rothwell was having an affair.

The Post reports preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jennifer died of blunt force injuries to her head. A final cause of death has not yet been determined.

Based on Missouri law, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has the option to seek murder charges in connection with the death of the fetus. A spokesperson with Bell's office told Fox 2/News 11 they have not seen an official autopsy report and would not comment until they had.

The Post also reports detectives uncovered text messages that suggest Rothwell was having an affair. The couple had been married since 2015.

According to St. Louis County police, Rothwell reported Jennifer missing November 12th. Her car was later found abandoned near Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road.

Rothwell was arrested on November 13th after investigators determined he was seen on video purchasing cleaning supplies like bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on November 11th.

On the day of Rothwell's arrest, investigators found Jennifer's blood on the carpet and padding along with bleach-soaked carpeting in the couple's St. Louis County home.

On November 18th, Rothwell and his attorney gave investigators information which led them to search a stretch of Highway 61 in Lincoln County. Police found Jennifer's body late that night.

Rothwell's attorney, Charles Barberio, declined to comment to Fox 2/News 11 about the new allegations saying the investigation was ongoing.