ST. LOUIS - Cope 24 is on a mission to making parenting skills a national priority. The organization believes by preparing youth people for the challenges and responsibilities of parenting will shape healthier families for the future.

Founder, Renee Howitt talks about a new program that gives teachers access to Cope 24 curriculum and videos for free and the annual gala.

COPE 24 Annual Gala

Saturday, December 7th

River City Casino

6 PM